Mumbai, February 16: Majhi Mumbai eventually clinched the title after pipping Srinagar Ke Veer by three wickets in a nail-biting summit clash as the curtains drew on an electrifying second season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) at the jam-packed Dadoji Kondadev Stadium here on Saturday. The tournament truly lived up to its billing of a dazzling spectacle of cricketing brilliance as Majhi Mumbai emerged as the winner. The capacity crowd was treated to a riveting contest as the match went down to the wire, with fortunes swinging both ways, before Mumbai, the runners-up of the inaugural ISPL season, finally got home with Ankur’s gigantic six. ISPL Season 2: Ram Charan Cheers for Falcon Risers Hyderabad at Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Says, 'Cheering for My Team' (Watch Video).

Every six smashed, every wicket taken and every dive on the field echoed the spirit of all those who grew up playing with a tennis ball. Bringing together the raw energy of young guns and the masterful experience of seasoned campaigners, the 20-day tournament was a perfect symphony of edge-of-the-seat thrillers and captivating musical performances.

Endorsed by the God of Cricket — Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, member of the ISPL core committee, the tournament has grown from strength to strength, allowing dreamers who once played in the gullies, maidans, and streets to find themselves in the spotlight, proving that talent knows no boundaries.

Tendulkar, along with fellow members of the ISPL core committee, including Ashish Shelar, Suraj Samat, and Minal Amol Kale graced the final along with Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar — the owners of the ISPL, Season 2 finalists — Majhi Mumbai and Srinagar Ke Veer. KVN Bangalore Strikers, Tiigers of Kolkata Register Crucial Wins in ISPL 2025.

After Mumbai won the toss and opted to field, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar also took part in a fun Tip-Toe to choose the dugout with Tendulkar donning the umpire’s role. The Sr Bachchan also took part in the Mumbai team huddle while Akshay was seen motivating his players in the Srinagar dugout.

Put in to bat, Srinagar rode a power-packed show from the opening pair of Sagar Ali and Akash Tarekar, with the duo putting up the highest first-wicket partnership of 108 runs before losing five wickets in a span of 12 runs to eventually post 120/5 — the highest total in the ISPL final.

Akash, who has blown hot and cold throughout the tournament, saved his best for the big final, slamming an unbeaten 59 off 32 deliveries, powered by three boundaries and five colossal sixes. It was Sagar, who started the onslaught with a six on the opening over, before Akash announced his arrival, and later went on to outscore his partner. ISPL 2025: KVN Bangalore Strikers Thrash Chennai Singams by Nine Wickets.

Sagar eventually was dismissed in the penultimate over of their innings after scoring a 23-ball 40, laced with four massive sixes, while the rest of the batters succumbed attempting the glory shots. For Mumbai, Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, who already was leading the season’s wicket-takers chart, added two more to take his tally to 24.

In response, skipper Vijay Pawle led Majhi Mumbai’s recovery after the side lost wickets in heaps, with a responsible innings, and found Birendra as an able ally with the duo milking Dilip Binjwa for 39 runs off the 50-50 Challenge Over to turn things around.

Mumbai got off to a perfect start, raising 25 runs off the power-play before losing their way to struggle at 64 for 6, but Pawle’s arrival changed the complexion of the game as the skipper slammed an unbeaten 9-ball 22, powered by three sixes, and Birendra slamming a 6-ball 14, containing a couple of mammoth sixes. ISPL 2025: Chennai Singams Register Effortless Seven-Wicket Win Over Falcons Risers Hyderabad.

With Mumbai needing six off the final over, Ankur missed the first two balls before launching the third over the skies to bring home the cup. This season of the ISPL was more than just taking cricket from the Street to the Stadium, it was about transforming dreams into reality, proving that the next cricketing hero could emerge from anywhere.

The tournament not only gave the tennis ball cricketers the spotlight but also provided them the financial security — with Majhi Mumbai’s star all-rounder Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, emerging as the most expensive player of this season after being roped in for a whopping Rs 20.50 lakh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2025 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).