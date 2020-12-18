In the absence of several senior players such as Kane Willaimson, Trent Boult, and Lockie Ferguson, Lumsden-born pacer, Jacob Duffy, made his international debut for the New Zealand cricket team. The 26-year-old took the field against Pakistan in the 1st T20I of the three-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on December 18, 2020 (Friday), making a sudden impact. In his first game, Jacob Duffy has taken three wickets until now. Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online.

The absence of senior players gave Duffy a chance to make his debut for the national side and the 26-year-old didn’t disappoint. In his first-ever game at the international level, Duffy ran circles around the Pakistan top order, dismissing three of their opening four batsmen. Abdullah Shafique became the 26-year-old’s first wicket on the international circuit. He quickly followed that feat by dismissing Mohammad Rizwan and then got rid of the experienced Mohammad Hafeez on a golden duck. Meanwhile, here are some quick facts about the Kiwi debutant.

Facts About Jacob Duffy

Jacob Duffy plays domestic cricket for the Otago cricket team

He made his T20 debut for Otago as a 17-year-old under the captaincy of Brendon McCullum

Jacob Duffy dismissed Kane Williamson and Tim Southee on his T20 debut for Otago

He is the first Southlander to debut for New Zealand cricket since Jeff Wilson in 1993

He was the joint-leading wicket-taker in the 2017–18 Plunket Shield season for Otago, with 29 wickets in eight matches

He was the leading wicket-taker for Otago at the 2018–19 Ford Trophy, with 25 dismissals in eleven games

Duffy has played 67 First-Class games, taking 194 wickets and scoring 792 runs

‘You just have to play like another game,’ Duffy said ahead of his debut. ‘I've been lucky enough in the last couple of years to play a little [bit] of A cricket, so you get to experience the international flavour and see what other people around the world have. I guess the good thing about that is you realise you're not far off in terms of skill levels and things like that.’ He added.

