After the series against West Indies, New Zealand now hosts Pakistan. The Green Shirts’ tour of New Zealand begins with three-match T20I series, first of which will be played today. Pakistan will be without their captain Babar Azam, who was injured ahead of the series. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for PAK NZ 1st T20I 2020 live telecast, match timings in IST along with streaming details. Shadab Khan To Lead Pakistan in T20Is Against New Zealand In Place of Injured Babar Azam.

Shadab Khan has been named as Pakistan captain for the T20I series. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be without Kane Williamson, who attended birth of his child. Mitchell Santner will now lead Kiwis in Williamson’s absence. Interestingly, in last five T20Is between these two teams, Pakistan have metered victorious on all occasions.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20 2020 Schedule and Match Timings

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the 1st T20I match of the three-match series on December 18, 2020, at Eden Park, Auckland. The match will begin 7:00 pm local time and 11:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20 2020 in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of PAK vs NZ 1st T20I match on TV. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide the free telecast on TV. For live PAK vs NZ online streaming details read below.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20 2020 Live Streaming Online

Fans can now catch free live score updates of PAK vs NZ 1st T20I match on FanCode mobile app. However, for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I match live streaming online, users will have to pay a nominal fee. Users will have to pay Rs 19 for match pass or Rs 49 for PAK vs NZ T20I Series 2020 pass also known as season pass.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Blair Tickner.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan(c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

