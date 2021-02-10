James Anderson has reacted to England’s mammoth 227-run win over India in the first Test in Chennai that has given the visitors a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Anderson was on fire in the second innings and dismantled the Indian batting order with three important wickets to almost secure an England victory in the first Test. The 38-year-old, who is the highest English wicket-taker in Test cricket, took 3/17 in the second innings to lead England to victory. Anderson later took to social media to react on the victory. James Anderson Can Displace Anil Kumble as Third Highest Wicket-Taker in Test Cricket in Ongoing India vs England Series 2021.

“A great team effort to start the series and a special 100th test match for @root66. Time to recover and get ready to go again on Saturday,” wrote Anderson on Twitter. He congratulated captain Joe Root for scoring a hundred in his 100th Test match. Root became only the ninth player to score a century in his 100th Test and first to hit a double hundred. Take a look at Anderson's post. Virat Kohli Takes Sly Dig at ICC After as England Topple India in World Test Championship Rankings After Winning Chennai Test.

James Anderson Reacts to England's 1st Test Win

A great team effort to start the series and a special 100th test match for @root66. Time to recover and get ready to go again on Saturday 🙌🏏 pic.twitter.com/Pjllw7kocM — James Anderson (@jimmy9) February 10, 2021

Anderson started England’s collapse after removing Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in the same over. He then returned six overs later to have dangerman Rishabh Pant caught at short-cover with a variation delivery. He dismissed Gill and Rahane off identical deliveries with the ball reversing back and finding the gap between bat and pad.

Pant was foxed with a slower delivery which the left-handed batsman tried to play down leg but failed to read the pace off the ball and instead edged straight to Root at short-cover. Anderson’s three quick wickets laid on the track for England’s spinners to break down the lower order and lead England to a historic victory over India. This was England’ first Test victory on Indian soil since the series win in 2012.

