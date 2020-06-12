Veteran England pacer recently presented his thoughts on racism and said that he and his teammates will join the protest if the West Indies players make any anti-racism gesture when international cricket resumes in the country. Following the killing of African American man George Floyd in the United States by a white police officer, many prominent players from all around the world raised their voice against racism and took part in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign. Caribbean all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, who will be the part of the commentary panel in the forthcoming Test series, also joined the protest which took part in London. Jason Holder and Co Likely to 'Take a Knee' for Black Lives Matter.

Anderson said that the issue is certainly critical and players of both the teams need to decide how to take a stand against the social injustice ahead of the first Test which will get underway on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. "The last couple of weeks has really made people think. From our point of view as an England team, I think we do need to sit down and talk about it,” James Anderson said while talking to Sky Sports. West Indies Cricket Team Reaches England for Test Series, ECB Welcomes Players ; Says 'Delighted to Have You Here.'

"We need to educate ourselves about what's going on and make a decision that everyone is comfortable with. But I'm sure we'll be having a similar chat to what the West Indies will have," the most successful pacer in Test cricket added.

On being asked about whether he’ll join the protest if any of his teammates initiate it, Anderson said: "Absolutely; I think it's something that we'd have to do as a team. We'd have to support each other in that.

"We definitely will have conversations as players about what we can do to make a stand. It's something that as players and a game we need to be more active with,” he further said.

The talismanic pacer also revealed that he’s has been thinking a lot about racism in the last few weeks. Anderson said that he doesn’t remember experiencing racism in his career. "It's made me think about whether I've experienced racism on the cricket field. I couldn't think of any instances. I wasn't there when Jofra Archer was abused in New Zealand (in 2019),” he further said.

"As a cricket community, we have to make the game available for everyone. We've got to encourage people from all cultures and backgrounds to be able to play this game. It can't keep going the way it is. That's what I've been thinking about and is there more that I can do to help as a player," he concluded.

