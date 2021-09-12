After invading the pitch as Indian fielder, batsman and bowler, Daniel Jarvis better known as Jarvo 69 was planning to ‘take field’ as a wicketkeeper during the India vs England fifth Test at Manchester. Jarvo 69 took to his unverified Twitter and claimed he was going to invade the pitch as wicketkeeper this time. However, the Manchester Test was cancelled after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. The Test was a series decider with Indian team leading the five-game series 2-1. Jarvo 69 Posts Video of him ‘Picking’ All 10 England Wickets and Helping India Win the Oval Test.

Jarvo 69 took to his Twitter account and claimed he was again going to invade the pitch. “The 5th test has been cancelled, I was meant to play as the Wicket Keeper today for India vs England. Is this some kind of sick joke?” he tweeted along with a photograph of him wearing wicketkeeping gloves. Jarvo 69 has a Competition! Hen Invades Pitch During St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2021 Match (Watch Video).

Here’s Jarvo 69’s Tweet

The 5th test has been cancelled, I was meant to play as the Wicket Keeper today for India vs England. Is this some kind of sick joke? Where shall I play next? Follow all my social media FB,Youtube,IG,Tiktok = @BMWjarvo all others r fake!#jarvo69 #jarvo #bullshit #engvsindia pic.twitter.com/sjbeRnwhx2 — Jarvo69 (Daniel Jarvis) (@BMWjarvo) September 10, 2021

Jarvo 69 was arrested on suspicion of assault when he invaded the pitch and collided with Jonny Bairstow on day two of the fourth Test. He was later released. During third Test, Jarvo 69 made his way to the middle as an Indian batsman at the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket. During the second Test, he was seen walking towards Indian players at the Lord’s and was seen setting the field for the visiting team.

