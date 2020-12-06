One of India’s most consistent fast bowlers and among the best pacers in the current cricketing universe, Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his 27th birthday on December 6, 2020 (Sunday). Bumrah made his India debut against Australia in January 2016 and has since gone on to represent the national team in 12 Test matches, 58 ODIs and 49 Twenty20 Internationals. Bumrah is one of the most successful pacers in the current Indian team and is the go-to bowler for his captains both in the national team and also in the IPL for Mumbai Indians. As he celebrates his 27th birthday, take a look at some quick and lesser-known facts about Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah Birthday Special: Five Times the Indian Pace Machine Dismantled Opposition Batting Line-Up.

Bumrah is popular for his ability to bowl pin-point yorkers. To date, he has picked 62 wickets in Test matches, 104 wickets in ODIs and 59 wickets in T20Is. He initially wanted to move to Canada as a teenager but later improved as a pacer and shifted his focus to cricket. He burst into the limelight in the 2012-13 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and led his state team Gujarat to the title. He was soon signed by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2013 and took three wickets in his debut match for the team. Take a look at 10 interesting facts about him.

Jasprit Bumrah was born to Late Jasbir Singh and Daljit in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on December 6, 1993 Bumrah lost his father when he was just 7 years old. He was raised by his mother He made his first-class debut for Gujarat in 2013-14 and picked seven wickets in his debut game against Vidarbha. He also finished the season as the highest wicket-taker for Gujarat Bumrah is one of the few Indian cricketers to make his Test, ODI and T20I India debut abroad Bumrah holds the record for most T20I wickets (28) in 2016 AB de Villiers is his first Test wicket. In fact, Bumrah dismissed De Villiers in both innings in his debut Test match Bumrah dismissed James Faulkner in his ODI debut as well as in his T20I debut Jasprit Bumrah has picked at least five wickets off a no-ball in international wicket. All of them were ruled out Bumrah’s India captain Virat Kohli was his first IPL wicket. Bumrah dismissed Kohli in his debut match in IPL 2013 during Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match He holds the illustrious record of taking at least one five-wicket hauls in Test matches in South Africa, England and Australia

Bumrah is currently ranked within the top 10 in ICC Test and ODI rankings. He is ranked second in ODI rankings for bowlers and is ninth in the Test rankings while Bumrah is ranked 11th in T20I rankings. We wish Jasprit Bumrah a very happy birthday.

