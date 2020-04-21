Jasprit Bumrah Goes Down Memory Lane, Shares Childhood Picture With Fans Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Jasprit Bumrah's Childhood Pic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With all the major sporting activities coming to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many prominent athletes got a breather from their busy schedule. In the meantime, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, just like several sporting icons, became more active on social media and is frequently updating his fans with his daily-life activities. Recently, the star speedster went down memory lane and shared one of his childhood pictures on Twitter. In the adorable picture, an innocent Bumrah can be seen holding a flower bouquet in his hands. Jasprit Bumrah Trolls Yuvraj Singh for his Hairstyle During his Live Chat With Mohammad Kaif.

“Little moments, big memories,” read the caption of the snap shared by the 26-year old bowler on the micro-blogging website. Nowadays, a challenge called #Meat20 is doing rounds on the internet in which one is supposed to share his pic when he was 20-years old. However, Bumrah went a bit more back and shared this adorable pic with his lovers and well-wishers. Have a look.

Before this post, the number-two ranked ODI bowler also shared various videos and pictures of himself. From mopping the floor to working out inside the home, the star pacer has been constantly sharing his day-to-day life activities with his followers.

The right-arm pacer’s next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he was set to represent defending champions Mumbai Indians. However, the gala tournament has been postponed indefinitely amid the global health scare. Hence, fans are unlikely to witness Bumrah’s thunderbolts in the T20 extravaganza.