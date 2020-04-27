Jasprit Bumrah Says 'I Didn’t Break Into Indian Team Through IPL Performances'

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Mumbai, April 26: Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday said common belief that he burst onto the scene from the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a "myth", stressing on his domestic performances as being the key reason for his promotion to the top level and why budding cricketers today need to respect that.

"Bowlers come up to me and say ODI T20 thik hai (ODIs, T20I is okay). But they forget, Tests make you a complete cricketer," Bumrah said during an Instagram chat with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Jasprit Bumrah Goes Down Memory Lane, Shares Childhood Picture With Fans Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debut in 2016 with a Test call-up coming in 2018. The 26-year old is now regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the business with 104 wickets in ODIs from 64 games and 68 scalps in just 14 Test matches. Jasprit Bumrah Trolls Yuvraj Singh for his Hairstyle During his Live Chat With Mohammad Kaif.

"That I made it to the Indian team by my performances in the IPL is a myth. 2013 is when I came into the IPL (for Mumbai Indians) then 2013, 2014, 2015 I was not playing regularly. I did well in (Vijay) Hazare and in domestic circuit then I came into the Indian team in 2016," Bumrah said.

"You have to play Test cricket to survive in the long run," he added.