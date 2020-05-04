Jasprit Bumrah Shares Video of his Idol Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Swears to Live by the Words of AC Milan Star (Watch Video)

Jasprit Bumrah Shares Video of his Idol Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Getty)

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is an ardent fan of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and this is something that we all are aware of. On many occasions, the Mumbai Indians pacer has even cited the example of the success story of the AC Milan star. Now Bumrah took to social media where he shared words of wisdom by Zlatan. In the video, the AC Milan star was heard giving his reasons for not endorsing social media-friendly life. Needless to say that that this impressed the Mumbai Indians pacer and he took to social media and said that these were the words to live by. Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah: Indian Captain Reveals What Happened When He Faced the Speedster in Nets Ahead of India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 in Mumbai.

In the video, Zlatan said that he does not like living a social media-friendly life because he does not need it. “My attention is the way I perform. And I know how I can perform. And what I need to perform. I am the best at what I am able to do so, all the other things around it are not important because who would recognise you if you were not a football player? Nobody," the ex-Juventus and LA Galaxy striker said in the video. Bumrah took to social media and share the clip with an interesting caption.

Words to live by.🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0t2kgUfHev — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 3, 2020

Prior to this even during the conversation with Rohit Sharma, Bumrah had spoken about how Zlatan proved people wrong with his performance when many of them were not taking him seriously. KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh are a few other stars from the Indian cricket team who are ardent fans of Ibra.