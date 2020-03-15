Jaydev Unadkat Has a Hilarious Response to BCCI's Tweet After Saurashtra Wins Ranji Trophy 2019-20 (Watch Video)

Jaydev Unadkat (Photo Credits: IANS)

Jaydev Unadkat’s Saurashtra has won the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 as they went on to beat Bengal in the finals. Saurashtra won the game by 44 runs and clinched the title a couple of days ago. Post this, the official account of the BCCI posted a tweet hailing the Saurashtra pacer and had described Jaydev Unadkat’s mindset during the finals of the match. He attempted a wonderful run-out in the game and the official account of the BCCI shared the video of the run-out. To which, the Saurashtra captain had a very hilarious reply up his sleeve. Jaydev Unadkat Becomes Pacer With Most Wickets in Single Ranji Trophy Season, Leads Saurashtra to Second Consecutive Final.

The BCCI specifically pointed out the run-out implemented by Unadkat when he got rid of Akash Deep. The incident happened when the Saurashtra captain has bowled a delivery to Akash Deep. The batsman missed the ball and handed straight to the keeper. Avi Barot, the keeper missed the run out by a whisker. The Saurashtra skipper gathered the ball and went on to the hit the stumps only to get the wicket of Akash Deep.

The BCCI shared the video and Uadkat had a hilarious reply to the video. Check out the tweet below:

Does that count to my wickets tally of the season by any chance? 😉 https://t.co/E4ItscxEmr — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) March 14, 2020

Jaydev ended the season on a high note as he snapped 67 wickets at an average of 13.23. Jaydev Unadkat's 67 wickets are the second-highest in a Ranji season, just behind Bihar's Ashutosh Aman who finished with 68 in the 2018-19 season. The team won Ranji Trophy after a long wait of 73 years.