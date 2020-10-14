Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals are taking on each other in the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Jofra Archer was the first one who scalped the first wicket for the team as Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first. It was Prithvi Shaw who first made way to the pavilion on a golden duck and the English pacer imitated the dance moves of Riyan Parag. The batsman broke into the Bihu dance moves after the team won their last game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Archer copied the same moves and performed them after scalping the first wicket. The video of the dance moves was shared on social media by the netizens. How to Watch DC vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Indian Premier League 13 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

Post this, the Rajasthan Royals also ran a poll asking the fans who between Parag and Archer performed the moves better. The Rajasthan Royals got the first wicket as Prithvi Shaw played an outside off delivery which crashed the stumps. Prithvi faced the same old problem that he had since the U-19 days. Talking about the video, the clip of Jofra Archer dancing went viral on social media. Check it out below:

Now Whole Cricketing World Knows The Assam Traditional Dance, #RiyanParag Making Assam Proud By Sticking With The Ground !#DCvsRR #JofraArcher pic.twitter.com/nz6E7TurzK — Ms Baghel (@SiyuBaghel) October 14, 2020

Here’s the tweet by Rajasthan Royals

Talking about Delhi Capitals, the team has so far lost five wickets and made 153 runs from 19 overs. It would be interesting to see how Rajasthan Royals reacts to the total.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).