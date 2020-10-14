The Delhi Capitals are set to battle it out with the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. We are already a halfway through the IPL 2020 by now all the teams have played seven or more games in the tournament. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details of the match, but before that let’s have a look at the position of both teams on the IPL 2020 points table. Talking about Steve Smith led Rajasthan Royals, they started off quite well at the start of the IPL 2020. They started off the tournament winning the first two games in the tournament but then got on to the losing track. Post this, they won just one game in the first half of the IPL 2020. DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 30.

The team has six points in their kitty winning three games and losing four and are placed on the seventh spot of the rankings. The team has, however, made a comeback to winning ways with a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, has been doing quite well in the tournament. The team has only lost five games out of seven. A couple of them have ended up with Delhi Capitals being on the losing side. The team is placed on number two of the IPL 2020 points table. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The match will take place on October 14, 2020 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with the toss set to be held at 07:00 pm.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the DC vs RR IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 13 and will be providing the live-action. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi to telecast the match live with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting the match in English. Those wanting to watch the game live in regional languages can also watch it live on respective language Star Sports channels. Meanwhile, fans can follow the DC vs RR game live-action on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match live for its online fans in India.

