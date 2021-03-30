Right before the start of the IPL 2021, franchises have already been getting updates about the injury of their important players. But here's another blow for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals as their players like Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and David Miller will miss out on their opening matches. All these above-mentioned players are a part of the South African team who will be locking horns with Pakistan in the T20 matches. Delhi Capitals have already been gutted with the injury of their captain Shreyas Iyer. CSK Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Check Out Chennai Super Kings Predicted First Choice Line-Up for Indian Premier League Season 14.

To top it all their wicket-taking bowlers Anrich Nortje and Rabada will not be apart of the match against Chennai Super Kings. The match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will be held on April 10, 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium. Lungi Ngidi will also join CSK only after April 5, 2021. Kasi Vishwanathan told one of the websites, "Ngidi will join the team only after April 5. Ngidi will have to follow the same guidelines as others and will be put in quarantine once he arrives. Therefore he will not be available for selection for the opening game."

On the other hand, for Mumbai Indians, we shall have Ishan Kishan or Chris Lynn could be included in playing XI in place of Quinton de Kock. The Mumbai Indians will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2021.

