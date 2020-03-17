Kane Richardson Recalls His Coronavirus Scare, Says ‘I Thought It Was All a Joke at That Time’

Kane Richardson (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Australian cricketer Kane Richardson was quarantined after showing symptoms of COVID -19 ahead of the 1st ODI between Australia and New Zealand on March 13, 2020 (Friday). The 29-year-old was left out of the squad after reporting a sore throat to the Aussie medical team and was taken for further examination. The results eventually came out during the game and Richardson tested negative for the virus. The series between Australia and New Zealand has since been called off as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID 19. Kane Richardson Tests Negative for COVID-19 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Joins Team Australia During AUS vs NZ 1st ODI Match.

Kane Richardson has given full information about his coronavirus scare as the pandemic has brought all cricketing action to a halt for an undefined period of time. ‘I thought it was all a joke at the time but team doctor was adamant it wasn't. I was at risk because I'd travelled overseas within (the previous) two weeks and I had one of the four symptoms, so that was the reason I got tested,’ Richardson told cricket.com.au’s The Unplayable Podcast. Alex Hales Gives an Update About His Health After Rumours Surfaced of Him Showing COVID-19 Symptoms.

‘He spoke to various people on the phone to make sure he was doing the right thing and got the biggest swab I've ever seen out and stuck it into the back of my nose and back of my mouth, so it wasn't a pleasurable experience but that was the protocol so I was happy to go along with it.’ He added. ‘I wasn't expecting a positive result and thankfully that's what happened … I'm all good and I got the OK to go outside and in the fresh air again.’ The 29-year-old said.

After that game, Lockie Ferguson had reportedly shown symptoms of COVID-19 but the Kiwi pacer later cleared that it was nothing more than just a mild cold. Recently, England cricketer Alex Hales has also shown symptoms of the virus and the 31-year-old is awaiting his test results.