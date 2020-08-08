New Zealand cricket team skipper, Kane Williamson turns 30 years old on August 8, 2020. Williamson had also led the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team in Indian Premier League (IPL) season 11 and 12. The Kiwi cricketer is loved by people from all continents not just because of his excellent cricketing skills but also due to his down to earth humble nature and simplicity. Kane Williamson made his ODI as well as Test debut against India in the year 2010. On the occasion of Kane Williamson's birthday, let us take a look IPL stats of Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper. Kane Williamson’s Test Captaincy Not Under Threat, Confirm New Zealand Cricket.

Kane Williamson has played 151 ODIs and 80 Test matches so far, in which he has scored 6173 runs and 6476 runs respectively. Williamson made full-time captaincy debut for New Zealand in ICC T20 World Cup 2016. He also led his side in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where he helped New Zealand reach the final. Now speaking about Kane Williamson's IPL career, he made his debut in Indian Premier League in the year 2015. Williamson was made captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018 where he led the 'Orange Army' to the final. He had led the SRH side in last two seasons of IPL, previous year the team managed to make it to the playoffs. This year SRH side will be led by David Warner who helped the 'Orange Army' win IPL 2016 title.

Kane Williamson IPL Stats

Kane Williamson has played 41 matches in IPL where he has made 1302 runs at an average of 38.29 and strike rate of 135.06. This includes twelve half-centuries with the highest score of 89 runs against Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) in IPL 2017. In IPL season 12 he featured in 9 games and scored 156 runs with the highest score of unbeaten 70 runs from 43 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

We can expect Kane Williamson to bat well in IPL 2020 which will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and commence from September 19, 2020. The New Zealand skipper was seen in great form against India in the Test and ODI series which took place in February 2020. We at LatestLY wish Kane Williamson a very Happy Birthday.

