Kane Williamson vs Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma vs Tim Southee and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During India vs New Zealand 4th T20I 2020 in Wellington

Kane Williamson vs Mohammed Shami (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Getty Images)

Riding on Rohit Sharma’s colossal hitting in the super-over, India defeated New Zealand in the third T20I. With the triumph, the Men in Blue have also clinched the series 3-0 which makes the remaining two matches a mere dead rubber. The fourth T20I will be played on January 31 at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. Despite the series win, Virat Kohli and co will not want to get complacent and will look to register a clean sweep. On the other hand, the Blackcaps will play for pride and will not want to face another loss in the series. Well, one could witness a close contest between the bat and the ball in the next game and below, we’ll look at some such mini battles. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Match.

The young duo of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been India’s standout performers in the series and will eye to extend their good run in the next game. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal have done fairly well. However, Mohammed Shami will be high on confidence after his sensational last over in the previous game. For New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson has been the mainstay of the side in the series but lack of contribution has been the reason behind the host’s dismal show and they need to rectify it soon. Meanwhile, let’s look at some mini battles. India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record.

Kane Williamson vs Mohammed Shami

Scoring a sensational 95 in the previous game, the Kiwi skipper registered his highest-ever T20I score and almost guided his side over the line. However, Mohammed Shami bowled a brilliant last over and led the match to a super-over. In fact, it was the pacer only who dismissed Williamson in the 20th over. Well, one thing is sure that the two will again meet in the next game and will want to dominate each other.

Rohit Sharma vs Tim Southee

After failing to deliver in the first two matches, the Indian vice-caption broke all the shackles in the previous match and guided his side to win. It was Tim Southee whom the Hitman smashed the one-over eliminator to seal the game. Well, the Kiwi pacer is a veteran of the game and will want to redeem himself in the next game. However, restricting an in-form Rohit Sharma will not be easy and let’s see, what Southee can offer.

Shreyas Iyer vs Ish Sodhi

The youngster played two match-winning knocks in the first and second T20I but wasn’t able to replicate his brilliance in the third game. He wasn’t able to connect the ball to perfection and was dismissed for 17 runs. Ish Sodhi seemed to trouble him the most as the spinner didn’t give many run-scoring chances to the batsman and restricted the run-flow. The leggie will again want to spin his web while Iyer must be doing his homework in order to put a significant score again.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played later this year which means time is certainly running out for all the sides to identify their best playing XI. After the series victory, the visitors could give chance to Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav in the next game while the Kiwis could induct Daryl Mitchell and Blair Tickner in their side.