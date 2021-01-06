Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev celebrates his 62nd birthday today (January 6, 2021). The Chandigarh cricketer led India to their first-ever world cup triumph in 1983. On his special day, social media flooded with wishes for the retired Indian international. Several members of the cricketing fraternity including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli also extended greetings to the 62-year-old. Kapil Dev Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About India's World Cup Winning Captain.

Kapil Dev is hailed by many as one of the greatest cricketers the country has ever produced and with his on-field and captaincy skills, took Indian cricket to new heights during his playing career. As Kapil Dev turns a year older, here is a look at how the cricket fraternity wished the former Indian skipper. 175 vs Zimbabwe in 1983 World Cup and Other Times When Kapil Dev Jolted Opposition Bowling Line-Up With his Batting.

Virat Kohli

Happy Birthday @therealkapildev 🎂. Wishing you happy times ahead for you and your family. Have a wonderful and a healthy year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar

Happy birthday @therealkapildev paaji! Wishing you a year full of happiness & health. pic.twitter.com/J86R25hb8g — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2021

Dinesh Karthik

Not only did you lift the World Cup that day, but also the dreams of a billion. A very happy birthday @therealkapildev. Wish you a healthy and prosperous year ahead. pic.twitter.com/ICv2rIFlPI — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 6, 2021

Harbhajan Singh

Happy birthday @therealkapildev Paji.. you are the reason for many of us playing this game..Thank you for all the love and support.. wish you a great birthday and Best health going forward 🙏🙏 #KapilDev #birthday pic.twitter.com/jHbO1226Jn — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 6, 2021

Kapil Dev played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for the Indian national team, scoring close to 9000 runs and taking over 650 wickets in both formats. He is the only cricketer to score more than 5000 runs and take over 400 wickets in the history of Test cricket. Dev was also the first bowler to take 200 scalps in One-Day internationals.

The former Indian cricketer retired from the game in 1994, after breaking the record of most wickets in Tests at that time. Kapil Dev is widely considered as the main protagonist in Indian cricket as his 1983 world cup winning team, inspired generations of cricketers to come.

