Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of KAR vs ISL on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Islamabad United (Photo Credits: Twitter / Islamabad United)

Karachi Kings (KAR) will lock horns with Islamabad United (ISL) in Pakistan Super League (PSL) match no 28. The game will be held on March 14, 2020, at the National Stadium in Karachi. Karachi Kings will enter this game after emerging victorious over Lahore Qalandars in their previous match, where they won by 10 wickets. On the other hand, Islamabad United lost to Multan Sultans in their previous game, where the match was reduced to 9 overs. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live streaming online of KAR vs ISL in PSL 2020 on Cricketgateway. We will also help you with live telecast details on Dsport, Gazi TV along with match timings. Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for KAR vs ISL Clash in PSL Season 5.

Karachi Kings is led by Imad Wasim, while Islamabad United will play under the captaincy of Shadab Khan. Karachi Kings chased down a target of 151 runs with 10 wickets in hand in just 17.1 overs against Lahore Qalandars in their previous game. Babar Azam scored 69 runs from 46 balls in that game, while Sharjeel Khan made 74 runs off 59 deliveries. Kings are now on the second position at point table with 9 points to their name, while Islamabad United is on the fifth spot with seven points. Shadab Khan and his men will have to win the upcoming against Karachi Kings to stay alive in the semi-final race.

When to Watch Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United T20 match no 28 of PSL 2020 clash of PSL 2020 will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 14, 2020 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

PSL 2020 match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will be telecasted on DSport as it is the official broadcaster of the league in India. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch KAR vs ISL match no 28 of PSL 2020.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020 Match?

Fans can catch the live action Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United on . But the users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on or on its YouTube channel as well.

The semi-final matches will take place on March 17, 2020, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. While the final match will be played on March 18, 2020, on the same venue. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from PSL 2020.