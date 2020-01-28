Kevin Pietersen Ridiculed on Twitter for Sharing Fake Image Relating Coronavirus to Rhino Horn

Kevin Pietersen (Photo Credits: IANS)

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was ridiculed on Twitter after he shared a photo of fake “undercover investigation” by BBC relating the deadly coronavirus to rhino horns. KP shared a photo on his Twitter account and asked his fans to retweet it. However, the fans found out the image was fake and mocked the former cricketer. Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO Issues Heath Advisory for General Public on How to Protect Themselves From the Flu-Like Virus

“Where’s the link to the article or video? That image doesn’t look like something released by the BBC. There are already so many different versions of this story doing the rounds, if this is fake, you’re just adding to the misinformation of already fearful people,” replied one of the Twitter users.

This is not the first time Pietersen shared the relation between coronavirus to rhino horns. A few days back, in a similar post, which read, “ It’s believed the corona virus is possible caused due to the use of rhino horn,” KP asked fans to retweet it. ICC Asks Fans to Guess What Kevin Pietersen and Graeme Smith Are Looking at, Twitterati Come Up With Hilarious Responses.

Here's Kevin Pietersen's Tweet

Some of the social media users believed that Pietersen was intentionally spreading the fake news to raise the issue of rhinos being killed for their horns. “It may not be 100% accurate but it will help a cause so I will take it,” wrote one of the users.

Reactions:

RT a sketchy looking Photoshopped picture with no truth behind it? I'll give it a miss thanks 😁 — Peter Jenkins (@supanova619) January 26, 2020

Link Please!

Where’s the link to the article or video? That image doesn’t look like something released by the BBC. There are already so many different versions of this story doing the rounds, if this is fake, you’re just adding to the misinformation of already fearful people — My Life is a Full On Monet (@beanbagboy) January 27, 2020

It is Fake, KP!

Nah... Fake KP, do the research mate — VerySpecialAgent (@very_agent) January 27, 2020

The cricketer-turned conservationist is passionate for rhino conservation and has joined with various organisations to stop the poaching of rhinos for their horns. Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, coronavirus has claimed over 100 lives in China and is spreading in other parts of the world as well with cases reported in India too.