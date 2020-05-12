Kieron Pollard Birthday Special: 7 Quick Facts About West Indies All-Rounder

Mumbai Indians bagged Kieron Pollard’s services in IPL 2010 and since then Mumbai is a second home for the West Indian. (Photo Credits: IPLT20.com)

Kieron Pollard was born on May 12, 1987, at Tacarigua, Trinidad, and Tobago. The all-rounder is known for his explosive batting and mind-blowing bowling which comes handy especially during the slog overs of the game. It was only due to his great performance, that he was the joint highest-paid player in the 2010 Indian Premier League, playing for Mumbai Indians. The West Indies player has proven his mettle not only in IPL but also in various other leagues. On the occasion of his 33rd birthday, let’s have a look at seven amazing facts about the all-rounder. CPL 2018: Kieron Pollard’s Maiden T20 Century Hands St Lucia Stars First Win of the Season, Watch Video

Kieron Adrian Pollard was born on the 12th of May 1987 in Tacarigua.

His friends and teammates call him Polly.

Polly is 6 feet 6 inches tall approximately 1.98 meters.

He was raised by a single mother.

In September 2019, Pollard was named as the captain of the West Indies' ODI & T20I team.

He has played for T20 teams like Barbados Tridents, Dhaka Gladiators, Mumbai Indians, Somerset, South Australia, Stanford Superstars, Trinidad, Trinidad & Tobago.

Pollard was a part of the side that lifted the World T20 championship in 2012 where he had scored 38 runs from 15 balls.

If you come across a few more quick facts about the West Indies all-rounder, feel free to contribute below in the comments section.