Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings will battle it out in the 18th match of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 4 (Sunday). Both teams haven't made great starts to their respective campaigns and must be raring to get a victory under their belt. MS Dhoni's CSK put up a horrific so far and lost three of their last four games, sitting at the bottom of the team standings. KXIP have also lost three of their four games, but they certainly have played a good quality of cricket. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020 match 18. KXIP vs CSK Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 18.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who are the top two highest run scorers of IPL 2020 so far, have given Punjab good start regularly and will like to make a mark again. Caribbean star Nicholas Pooran also played a couple of fiery knocks in the last two games which is another great sign for Punjab. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell have delivered. On the other hand, CSK team management has a lot of work to do. Though the bowlers have done a decent job, their batsmen haven't been able to put up a fight. KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

KXIP vs CSK Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Despite CSK's horrific run in the tournament so far, they are bookmarkers' pick over Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming game. As per Bet365, Men in Yellow are placed at 1.80 while the Punjab-based team have been given a higher price of 2.00.

KXIP vs CSK Prediction: Who will win?

As mentioned above, KL Rahul and Co have played some great quality of cricket despite their position in the points table which the three-time champions CSK faced emphatic defeats in their last three games. Hence, Kings XI Punjab are firm favourites to win this contest and Chennai need to put an extraordinary effort to turn the tide.

Speaking of the history between these two sides, CSK dominate the head-to-head record with 12 wins from 21 games. The remaining nine encounters went in Punjab's favour. These numbers might motivate the Chennai camp, but momentum is on Punjab's favour, and they are expected to cross the line without much hassle.

