Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020. The match no 24 of IPL season 13 will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 10, 2020. KXIP lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game, while KKR will enter this match after defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK). KXIP is led by KL Rahul, while KKR plays under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KXIP vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2020 betting odds, tips, predictions and favourites amongst Punjab and Kolkata. KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

KXIP lost to SRH as they failed to chase down the target of 202 runs and got restricted at 132 runs in 16.5 overs. Nicholas Pooran was the only KXIP batsmen to score well in that game as he made 77 runs from 37 balls. On the other hand, KKR due to a brilliant knock by Rahul Tripathi of 81 runs from 51 balls managed to post a total of 167 in 20 overs. In reply, CSK managed to score 157/5 in 20 overs. KKR is at the 4th position with 6 points while KXIP is at the bottom with just two points.

KXIP vs KKR Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Kings XI Punjab is at the bottom of the point table and struggling for a win, therefore, KKR is the favourite team for bookmakers. As per Bet365, 2.10 bet odds has been placed for KXIP while for KKR it is 1.72. KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Speaking about head to head record in IPL for KXIP vs KKR, Kolkata leads Punjab by 17-8. Also, KKR with players like Andre Russels, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins to name a few have a competitive edge over Punjab. However, it is IPL T20 game and we can Kings XI Punjab to fight back strongly, however considering stats and current form KKR looks favourite for now.

