Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 6. The game will be held on September 24, 2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. KXIP is led by KL Rahul, while RCB will play under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. KXIP lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous game in the super-over, while RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KXIP vs RCB weather report and rain forecast from Dubai. We will also help you with pitch report for the upcoming game between KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2020. KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 6.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batting first against SRH posted a target of 164 runs which they defended comfortably in the end. RCB bowled out SRH at 153 runs in 19.4 overs. KXIP had the match in their claws and were sure-shot winners when they needed one run from two balls while chasing the target of 158 runs. Mayank Agarwal batting at 89 runs was first to get dismissed by Marcus Stoinis which was then followed by Chris Jordan. In the super-over, KXIP was bowled out at 2 runs by Kagiso Rabada, which DC chased down with ease. Now let's take a look at the weather report and pitch report for KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2020. SRH vs RCB Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Debutant Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal Shine As Royal Challengers Bangalore Win by 10 Runs.

Dubai Weather Report

KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather at Dubai will be around 35 degree-Celsius when the match begins in the evening at 6 pm between KXIP and RCB on September 24, 2020. The humidity will be below 50 per cent throughout the match. The wind will blow at a speed of 15-17 km/h which will help pacers. The sky will be clear, therefore, there is no chance of any rain that can cause washout in KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2020 match.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium helps pacers as we saw in the previous game between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore where Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Shami bagged wickets. The team batting first should look to put up a target of around 170 runs. We are indeed up for an exciting encounter of KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2020 match 6.

