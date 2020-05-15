KKR CEO Venky Mysore Comes Up With a Unique Concept of Conducting IPL 2020 Matches, Suggests LED Walls for Fans’ Reactions

Kolkata Knight Riders Venky Mysore. (Photo Credits: IANS)

With the outspread of the coronavirus, the sporting action has been halted. Whenever the matches would be conducted, it would only be behind the closed doors in the absence of the fans and would only bring in a new set of challenges for the organisers as the ticket sale, food and beverages sale would be massively affected. Now, Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore has suggested the unique concept for conducting the future cricket matches which would not only keep the fans give the thrill of a live stadium but also would have the protocol of social distancing being maintained. Sourav Ganguly Hints at Pay Cuts for Players If IPL 2020 is Cancelled, BCCI President Says ‘We Will Have to Examine Our Financial Situation’.

According to Mysore, technology is going to play a great role during these times. He has suggested the installation of the LED walls in the stand through social media where the fans can be virtually present. “There are people who'll be reacting the same way if they were physically at the ground. People have said something about simulation too,” he said during a podcast with a famous cricketing website. He also cited the example of American football where it is because of the 12th man that the crowd would be drawn.

“So what visiting teams used to do when they practised was blast the crowd noise on the speakers, just to get used it. The noise can be deafening in matches," he explained. The IPL 13 has been postponed for an indefinite period of time. While a lot of them say that the tournament could be conducted this year a few of them have said that the matches will be conducted in November this year.