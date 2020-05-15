Sourav Ganguly Hints at Pay Cuts for Players If IPL 2020 is Cancelled, BCCI President Says ‘We Will Have to Examine Our Financial Situation’

Mumbai Indians (Photo Credits : Twitter/MI)

The IPL 2020 has been called off for an indefinite period of time due to the outspread of the coronavirus. Now, BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly In an interview with a tabloid said that the players could undergo pay cuts if the IPL 2020 is cancelled. He further emphasised on the fact that the board will have to reevaluate financial situation of the board and if the IPL 2020 is cancelled, the players could undergo pay cut. The IPL 2020 was about to start on March 29, 2020, but was pushed further due to outspread of coronavirus. IPL 2020 to be Called Off Due to Coronavirus Outbreak? BCCI Source Reveals Current Status of the Mega-Event.

The mega-event was further pushed to April 15, 2020. But with the increasing number of cases, the IPL 2020 was called off for an indefinite period of time. "We will have to examine our financial situation, see how much money we have and take a call. Not hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) will cause losses to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore which is huge. If the IPL takes place, we won't have to go in for pay cuts. We'll manage things," he told Mid-Day.

As of now, India has been witnessing the third phase of lockdown which comes to a conclusion on May 17, 2020. Post this, the BCCI is planning to conduct isolated camps for the players. The players from all over the world have been suffering from pay cuts. The players from Serie A have undergone massive pay cuts and even Lionel Messi who represents Barcelona has followed the same exercise. With no live-action happening due to the pandemic situation, the world has been witnessing severe crisis.