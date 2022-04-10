Riding through the flames, Kolkata Knight Riders is leading right now in IPL 2022 points table. The previous year's runner-ups have won 3 out of 4 matches in IPL 2022 up till now with a very good Net Run rate. KKR's recent encounter was against the record time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians, and to no surprise, KKR chased 162 runs smoothly with 24 balls sparing and five wickets in hand. However, Delhi Capitals, after their first game of IPL 2022, seem to have lost the plot as they were defeated by both the newcomers, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in subsequent matches. DC with one win in their carriage will be hoping to have their first match performance back in the game against KKR on Sunday. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your KKR vs DC IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Pat Cummins (KKR)

As he arrived on the crease in KKR's previous match against Mumbai Indians, he changed the whole structure of the game in a matter of an over. Pat Cummins blistered 56 runs off just 15 balls to lead his team home with four overs remaining and became the joint-fastest scorer of fifty in IPL. Earlier in the game, he also managed to take two wickets. With his all-round performance, Pat Cummins, without any doubt is one of the players to watch out for in KKR vs DC match on Sunday.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)

He was among the top run-scorer from Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians in their last game. He scored half-century and remained unbeaten. This was his best inning so far in IPL 2022. He will be among the top players for KKR as they take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Umesh Yadav (KKR)

He has been spectacular with the ball in IPL 2022 thus far. Umesh Yadav's recent spell against Mumbai Indians fetched him one wicket, and he gave away just 25 runs. They remain the top players for KKR and will be key to watch out for in KKR's next game against Delhi Capitals.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Prithvi Shaw (DC)

He got Delhi Capitals off to a good start against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Prithvi Shaw smashed 61 runs off 34 balls and was the top scorer for the team. This was his first half-century of IPL 2022. He will be of greater importance for Delhi Capitals as they play Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rishabh Pant (DC)

The Delhi capitals skipper Rishabh Pant played a responsible inning against LSG in their last match to help his side post a total of 149 runs. He remained unbeaten on 39 runs off 36 balls. The skipper has been leading from the front and will be once again an important factor for DC as they play KKR on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2022 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).