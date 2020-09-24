Mumbai Indians got their IPL 2020 campaign back on track as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in match 5 of the competition at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. After a loss in the opening game against CSK, MI managed to get their tactics right as they outperformed KKR to record a 49-run win. Excited MI fans praised their team for a brilliant victory on social media. MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 5, Highlights.

Mumbai Indians were put to bat first by Dinesh Karthik and got off to a great start as Quinton De Kock was dismissed for cheap. However, the early loss of wicket didn’t have much effect as Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav stitched up a 90-run partnership. And riding on their skipper 80-run knock, MI put 195 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets. Rohit Sharma Impresses During MI vs KKR IPL 2020 Clash, Netizens Praise Mumbai Indians Captain For Brilliant Knock.

Chasing a mammoth total, KKR lost openers Sunil Narine and Shubman Gil early but were offered hope by skipper Dinesh Karthik, who was then dismissed young Rahul Chahar. Following that the two-time champions kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Pat Cummins put on a late show scoring 33 runs from 12 deliveries but was too late. Mumbai Indians fans were impressed with the display heaped praise on the team.

#MIvsKKR Reaction of KKR whenever they have to play MI : pic.twitter.com/YWQ5MKfoHt — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 23, 2020

KKR FANS saying “Match FIXED hai” and cannot accept they lost . MI FANS: #MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/VLiw4T6Qzf — Hetvi (@jalebifafdaaaa) September 23, 2020

It was supposed to be a contest between KKR's middle-order muscle vs MI's bowling power. In T20, it is always bowling muscle which always wins more matches. Tonight it was proved again. #MIvsKKR #IPLinUAE #IPL2020 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 23, 2020

This was MI’s 20th win against KKR, which is the most against a single franchise. Mumbai Indians moved to the top of the points table, which was also the team’s first IPL win the United Arab Emirates. In a total of seven games played in the gulf country, the record champions have lost six of them – five of six losses came in 2014. Mumbai Indians take on RCB in their third match on September 28.

