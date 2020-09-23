Rohit Sharma become the third batsman to score 8000 runs in T20 Cricket (Photo Credits: IANS)

Rohit Sharma set Sheikh Zayed Stadium alight during Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash as the Indian batsmen played a brilliant inning, amassing yet another mammoth score against KKR. The MI skipper scored 80 runs off 54 deliveries in an innings which included three fours and six maximums. MI fans were impressed with the Hitman’s fiery knock and started praising the 31-year-olf on social media. MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Score Uodates.

Mumbai Indians were asked to bat first by Dinesh Karthik and the record champion were pegged back early as Quinton De Kock departed cheaply. However, the early loss of wicket didn’t affect the MI skipper as he wasn’t going to miss out against his favourite opponents in the Indian Premier League. How to Watch KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India?

Rohit Sharma was looking well set to score his second IPL hundred but was foxed by youngster Shivam Mavi, who took his second wicket of the game at that stage. Though the MI skipper, missed out on a ton, netizens were impressed with the knock played by him and praised him on social media.

Well Played

Well played champ @ImRo45 Continue in this fashion. — Amit (@BeingChandler_) September 23, 2020

Well Deserved

Pat Cummins Right Now

Pat Cummins when Dinesh Karthik asks him to control the run rate of Rohit Sharma#KKRvsMI #MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/a41yNmVu3k — Rohit (@TheGeeKnee) September 23, 2020

Rohit Sharma Right now

Thalaiva

Well played thalaiva @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/uIoXclI9NR — K A V I N ᴹᴵ 💙 (@Hitmankavin) September 23, 2020

Replying to Haters

They trolled Rohit for his fitness before WC19. Rohit became Highest run scorer with 5 💯. Trolling Rohit for his fitness now. And Rohit has scored first IPL 50 already. Never seen a player who trolls his haters with the bat the way Rohit Sharma does. #MIvsKKR — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) September 23, 2020

After failing to perform in the first clash against Chennai Super Kings, Rohit Sharma came in like a man determined and played one of his best IPL knocks. The MI skipper smashed 80 runs off just 54 deliveries and coincidently also became the second players in the competition’s history to hit 200 sixes, after MS Dhoni.

Banking on a brilliant Rohit Sharma performance, Mumbai Indians put on a score of 195/5 in their 20 overs. KKR will have to bat well if they are to chase the mammoth target and get their first win of the competition. Meanwhile, MI are also searching for their first win in IPL 2020.

