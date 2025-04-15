PBKS vs KKR memes go viral after Punjab Kings pulled off an absolute heist, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs, while defending a 112-run target. This was the lowest total successfully defended by a team in the IPL and Punjab Kings' stellar bowling effort was led by Yuzvendra Chahal, who scalped four wickets for just 28 runs. Marco Jansen also picked up three wickets while Xavier Bartlett (1/30), Arshdeep Singh (1/11) and Glenn Maxwell (1/5) were also amongst the wickets. KKR were well on top for the majority of the game, being at 62/3 at one stage. But KKR lost wickets consistently and there was just no stopping Punjab Kings, who went on to capitalise on the momentum and win the match by 16 runs. Take a look at some funny memes below. Lowest Totals Defended in IPL: A Look at List of Low Scores Successfully Defended By Teams in Indian Premier League.

'Absolute Cinema'

A moment of silence for those who missed this match #PBKSvKKR pic.twitter.com/xGCzyZAuqG — H (@Hxxxh01) April 15, 2025

'From Misery to Ecstasy'

Haha

KKR didn't given me recognition.... pic.twitter.com/ybGQWaMI9d — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 15, 2025

Apt!

Punjab Kings to KKR: pic.twitter.com/YQGLny7mvP — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) April 15, 2025

Hilarious

Shreyas Iyer in First Innings vs Shreyas Iyer in Second Innings

1. Shreyas Iyer after 1st innings 2. Shreyas Iyer after 2nd innings pic.twitter.com/0Alp4ycLNL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 15, 2025

If You Know, You Know!

Shreyas Iyer after winning against KKR pic.twitter.com/RqCtLgfhJX — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) April 15, 2025

'PBKS Most of the Game vs PBKS at the End'

