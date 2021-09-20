Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would aim to rejuvenate their struggling campaign when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 32nd match of this year's IPL at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday, Despite boasting an array of match-winners and star players, KKR have hugely underperformed in the first leg of the competition. Bangalore meanwhile would aim to keep up the momentum they had earlier this year and secure a place in the top two. Here are some picks for captain and vice-captain for your Dream 11 Fantasy Team ahead of this mouth-watering clash. KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online

Fans who regularly make teams on Dream 11 would already know the significance that the captain and vice-captain hold in their fantasy teams. It is all about choosing the right players, who can potentially make an impact on the game and win a lot of points. The captain has to be carefully picked as points earned by him would get doubled (x2) while the vice-captain is significant because points are multiplied x1.5 times. Following are the two best options for the captain and vice-captain's slot for this match.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli might have announced that he is quitting captaincy not just of the RCB side after this season and also the national T20 side but one cannot argue the fact that the 32-year old did not do much wrong during India's tour of England, just prior to the IPL. He has been spot on with his tactical acumen and thus, would be the best choice for the captain's slot.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Andre Russell

Andre Russell's capabilities, especially in the shortest format of the game, is not unknown at all. The big-hitting all-rounder has the ability to turn a game completely on his own and his performance would be one of the key factors determining KKR's success. He has also been in good form, recently hitting a 14-ball half-century in the Caribbean Premier League 2021.

KKR vs RCB Probable Playing XI

KKR Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (vc), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy.

RCB Predicted XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB De Villiers (vc), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

