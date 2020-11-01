KKR vs RR Live Score Updates: Fans must brace themselves to witness an exciting game of cricket as Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals are locking horns in their respective last league-stage game in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The loser of the contest will eventually get knocked out of the playoff race while the winner will go up in the table, waiting for results of other games to qualify for the playoffs. With stakes being so high, both teams must leave no stones unturned to get over the line. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned for the live commentary and updates of the game. KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 Match 54 Preview.

Although both the sides have a similar position in team standings, their campaign have been somewhat different. Steve Smith’s men suddenly lost the plot after winning their first two games and lost one match after another. However, they came back brilliantly and are on a two-game winning streak. On the other hand, KKR’s journey was lukewarm throughout the season. They indeed didn’t look a formidable side but also never lost too many games on the trot. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

With Rajasthan Royals coming off two successive wins, they will indeed take the field as favourites and will be raring to register another emphatic triumph. On the other hand, KKR should take the field with a strong game plan to stay alive in the playoff race. Notably, Kolkata registered a 37-run triumph when these two sides locked horns earlier in the season, and it will be interesting to see who comes on top this time around.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Chris Green, Tim Seifert, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Sandeep Warrier

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniruddha Joshi, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh