KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: In the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The KKR vs SRH will begin at 07:30 PM. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in KKR vs SRH on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match 3.

Gautam Gambhir returns to KKR as mentor and the franchise will be hoping for a bright start under their former captain who helped them lift the IPL not once but twice. Meanwhile, in the KKR vs SRH Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have added seven players from KKR while rest from SRH to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) and Phil Salt (KKR).

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Rinku Singh (KKR) and Travis Head (SRH).

All-rounders: Andre Russell (KKR), Aiden Markram (SRH) and Sunil Narine (KKR).

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (KKR), Pat Cummins (SRH) and Varun Chakravarthy (KKR).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Andre Russell (c) and Travis Head (vc).

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Phil Salt (KKR), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Rinku Singh (KKR), Travis Head (SRH), Andre Russell (KKR), Aiden Markram (SRH), Sunil Narine (KKR), Mitchell Starc (KKR), Pat Cummins (SRH) and Varun Chakravarthy (KKR).

