Sunrisers Hyderabad have threatened to leave their home (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium) in Hyderabad after they alleged blackmail and harassment by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for complimentary tickets to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, according to reports by the Times of India. SRH team manager Srinath TB wrote a letter to HCA treasurer CJ Srinivas, saying the side wouldn't tolerate this from the HCA top brass, and particularly HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao. In the letter, Sunrisers Hyderabad claimed that unruly behaviour from HCA officials began in 2024. During the Sunrisers Hyderabad match against Lucknow Super Giants on March 27 in the IPL 2025. HCA locked a VIP box at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Seven Wickets in IPL 2025; Mitchell Starc’s Maiden Five-Wicket Haul, Faf du Plessis' Fifty Help DC Register Back-to-Back Victories.

Sunrisers team manager Srinath mentioned that the franchise has an agreement with various stakeholders to provide 3,900 complimentary tickets per game. Of these, 50 VIP box tickets are with HCA. Surprisingly, the Hyderabad board has demanded 20 more tickets in another box. HCA argued that 50 tickets were insufficient. The request by HCA was denied, and the said box was locked during the match against LSG in Hyderabad.

"For several years, HCA has been allocated 50 complimentary tickets (F12A box) as part of the 3,900 complimentary tickets. However, this year, you are claiming the capacity of the box to be only 30 and requesting an additional 20 complimentary tickets in a different box. When this was brought to our notice, we informed you that we would discuss and reach a mutually amicable solution," Srinath wrote in his letter to the HCA treasurer.

"Please note that we pay the appropriate rent for the stadium, and during the IPL tenure, the stadium is under our jurisdiction. However, in the last match, you locked the F3 box, refusing to open it unless 20 extra free tickets were given to you. This unprofessional behaviour creates a hostile environment, making cooperation increasingly difficult," he added.

SRH Threaten to Move Out of Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

The report further added that the Sunrisers Hyderabad manager said the HCA president had threatened staff multiple times. He stated that this was not the first time of blackmail of free tickets. In the letter, Sunrisers said they are willing to relocate to another venue. The report stated that a formal complaint would be lodged with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). ‘Abki Paar 300 Par Keh Rahe the 200 Nahi Ban Rahe’ Funny Memes Go Viral As Sunrisers Hyderabad Score Just 163 During DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Talking about Sunrisers Hyderabad's performance in the Indian Premier League 2025, the Pat Cummins-led side has played three games till now. The side has lost two games and secured one victory over the Rajasthan Royals.

