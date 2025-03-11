India national cricket team star wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has declined the Delhi Capitals (DC) leadership role for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition, according to a report. The Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens. India national cricket team ace batter KL Rahul played a vital role alongside Axar Patel in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Their valuable contribution helped the Rohit Sharma-led side to win the Champions Trophy title for the third time. WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Lisa Keightley Opens Up After Five-Wicket Loss Against Gujarat Giants, Says ‘We Were Probably 10–15 Runs Short.’

According to a report by IANS, all-rounder Axar Patel is likely to be named as the new captain of the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming edition of IPL 2025. The report further added that the Delhi-based franchise asked KL Rahul to lead the side, but he declined the offer. “Yes, Axar Patel is likely to be named as Delhi Capitals skipper for IPL 2025. The franchise had asked for KL Rahul to be the team's captain, but he very much wishes to contribute for the side as a player in the upcoming tournament,” sources told IANS on Tuesday.

KL Rahul was a leadership contender after being roped in by the franchise for INR 15 crore at the IPL mega auction last year. The senior cricketer had previously led Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. According to IANS, Rahul will now feature for Delhi Capitals minus the leadership role. 'Slowly Sinking In' KL Rahul Shares Glimpses of His Celebration After Helping India Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title (See Pics).

Axar Patel, on the other hand, has been with the Delhi Capitals since 2019. The stylish cricketer was retained for a staggering amount of INR 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. His possible elevation as Delhi Capitals' new leader is going to be a major test of his leadership skills as the franchise aims for its first-ever championship win in IPL 2025. Delhi Capitals will lock horns against the Lucknow Super Giants at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 24 in IPL 2025.

