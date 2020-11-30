KL Rahul's remarks on David Warner's injury haven't gone down well with cricket fans as the Indian wicket-keeper a lot of criticism. Warner – who scored match-winning half-centuries in the first two ODIs – has been ruled out of the third ODI and following T20I series due to a groin injury. The southpaw sustained the wound while trying to stop the ball with a dive. Warner looked in severe pain as he was seen limping off to the ground. During the post-match press conference, India's vice-captain KL Rahul was asked to share his views on Warner's injury. On a lighter note, the 28-year-old said that it would be good for the Men in Blue if Warner remains out as the southpaw is in staggering form. D'Arcy Short Replaces Injured David Warner for IND vs AUS T20I 2020 Series, Pat Cummins Rested.

"We don't know how bad his injury is. It would be nicer if he gets injured for a long time. One of their main batsmen. It is not nice to wish it for anyone but it would be good for the team. If his injury takes a long time, it would be good for our team," Rahul had said in the virtual press conference. Although Rahul made the comments jokingly, his response didn't impress many fans who reminded the dasher about sportsmanship. Have a look at how they reacted! David Warner Ties Hardik Pandya's Shoelaces, Wins Hearts With his Sportsman Spirit Show.

Here's The Video Of the Clip!!

KL Rahul wouldn't mind David Warner being injured for a long time 😅#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/azHU2hlLn1 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 29, 2020

Fans Not Happy!!

Not a very fair remark by kl rahul on David Warner's injury . If warner is a tough player ,he is a tough player. You must learn and know how to tackle such players . — Akshat Raj Patil (@AkshatRajPatil) November 30, 2020

Where is Sportsmanship?

" it will be nice if he gets injured for a long time , I would not wish that for any player but he is their main batsman , it will b good for our team " - kl rahul (vc) Is Hoping for player's injury a sportsmanship? And Is #Indiancrickteam not capable to play against Warner. — Gaurav Bade (@lovesgarry) November 30, 2020

More criticism!!

Being an indian cricket team fan , one can only wish his team players play well , instead be happy of an opponent getting injured. Yesterday the way KL Rahul mentioned he was happy to see Warner out of game and the way he expresses feeling when Maxwell hit sixes is ridiculous. — CRICKET (@superior_stand) November 30, 2020

Fans Slamming Rahul!!

And KL Rahul is a sportsman. He is wishing David Warner remains injured for a long time. Where's the sportsman spirit? Despicable! https://t.co/wzuBMlNpAd — Priyarag Verma (@priyarag) November 30, 2020

Questions for Rahul!!

Where is the sportsmanship gone? So you expect winning for yeam India only if Warner gets injured? @klrahul11 https://t.co/r9GpXOj3E4 — ahraz mulla (@AhrazMulla) November 30, 2020

Not Great Humour!!

Meanwhile, India have already lost the three-match series after getting defeated in the first two ODIs. Hence, they have nothing but pride to play for in the last game. The final ODI takes place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 2.

