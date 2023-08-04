Team India has been rocked by injuries of late. Some of their key players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been out of action for a substantial period due to their respective injuries. Owing to this, the Indian team has not been able to have an ideal preparation for the all-important ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is slated to kick-start on October 5. KL Rahul Does Batting Practise in Nets, Trains as a Wicketkeeper Ahead of Likely Team India Comeback in Asia Cup 2023 (Watch Video)

The team management will be pleased by the fact gun Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have already achieved full fitness and will feature in the upcoming three-match T20I series in Ireland starting August 18.

Moreover, Times of India has reported that swashbuckling batter KL Rahul is expected to achieve full fitness shortly and will be available for the Asia Cup 2023. He sustained a thigh injury in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League and has been sidelined from the national team since then.

Rahul is an integral part of India’s World Cup plans. He is someone who can act as a floater in the middle order and can also open the batting if needed. Also, the 31-year-old has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps. India have looked at Rahul as their first-choice wicketkeeper in the ODIs and the ace batter is likely to slot into the playing XI on his comeback. Ravichandran Ashwin Defends Team Management's Decision to Rest Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma During India vs West Indies ODI Series 2023

While Rahul is expected to be available for the multi-national tournament, Iyer is unlikely to recover on time for the marquee event. Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to get underway on August 30. India has been kept in Group A alongside Nepal and arch-rival Pakistan. They would look to go for glory in the marquee event.

