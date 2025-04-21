Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Gujarat Titans are top of the points table in the Indian Premier League with 10 points from 7 matches played so far. With the halfway mark of the competition reached, the teams now will need to be consistent in terms of their results as the top four race heats up. Gujarat next face Kolkata at the Eden Gardens this evening, with the visitors looking to consolidate their place at the top. Hosts Kolkata, on the other hand, are not having the best of times in the league, with three losses in the last five matches pushing them to the 7th spot in the rankings. They know they have a tough job on their hands, but they will be up for it. Kolkata Knight Riders versus the Gujarat Titans will be streamed on the Star Sports network and on JioHotstar from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Mumbai Indians Move to Sixth Place, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Climb To Third After Win Over Punjab Kings.

Andre Russell and Ramandeep Singh have barely got an opportunity to make a mark for Kolkata so far this season and it is one of the many problems plaguing the side. The team management will need to devise a plan to use their players efficiently. Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock up top have to provide the platform for the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer to flourish.

Ishant Sharma could make way for Washington Sundar in this game for Gujarat, with the pitch at Eden Gardens offering something to the spinners. Jos Buttler and B Sai Sudarshan have been the backbone of their batting and it will not be a surprise if they are amongst the wickets. In terms of bowling, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna will lead the efforts. KKR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans.

When is KKR vs GT IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to take on Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 on Monday, April 21. The KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of KKR vs GT Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the KKR vs GT IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil 1 and 2, Star Sports 1 Telugu & Star Sports Kannada TV channels. For KKR vs GT IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of KKR vs GT Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Gujarat have momentum with them and that should help them secure a win here.

