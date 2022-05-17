Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will face off against each other in match 66 of the Indian Premier League 2022. The clash will be played at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mavi Mumbai on May 18, 2022 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM with both teams aiming for a win for different reasons. Ahead of the IPL 2022 clash we bring you KKR vs LSG betting odds along with the win predictions. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained.

Kolkata Knight Riders are one of the many teams still in contention for the playoff spots. Shreyas Iyer's men are sixth in the table and can return to the top four with a decent win. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants are third in the table and are hoping for a top-two finish and will take a huge step towards it with a win.

KKR vs LSG Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Lucknow Super Giants are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of LSG to come away with maximum points from the encounter. LSG have the odds of 1.72 in their favour while KKR are a 2.10 underdog.

KKR vs LSG Win Predictions

KKR vs LSG (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Lucknow Super Giants are tipped to come away with a win from the LSG have a 56% chance of winning the encounter compared to KKR's 44%. This will be the first-ever meeting between the franchises.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

