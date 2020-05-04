Kuldeep Yadav Recalls his Delivery to Dismiss Babar Azam During India vs Pakistan, Cricket World Cup 2019 (Watch Video)

Kuldeep Yadav (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India vs Pakistan matches always prove to be a perfect entertainer for fans from all across the globe. The two countries play in the ICC tournaments. The last time the two nations met each other was during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where India walked away with the last laugh as the Mne in Blue won the game at Manchester by 89 runs. The match was held at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Now Kuldeep Yadav weaved magic with his bowling and got rid of Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam and played a vital role in India’s win. Now he recalled the peach of a delivery to dismissed Babar Azam on 48 runs. Kuldeep Yadav Weaves Spin Magic to Dismiss Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam During IND vs PAK, ICC CWC 2019 Match.

While recalling the delivery, Kuldeep Yadav said it was something different which makes you wonder how that happened. "That was something different. A spinner's ball drifted that way and went through then it hit. And turned to come inside. Sometimes you wonder how you did that. That too a white ball, not a red one. A white ball doesn't even turn much," Kuldeep told CricBuzz.com. Check out the video of the delivery below:

Talking about the match, India had posted a total of 336 runs with Rohit Sharma making 140 runs, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored a half-century. Fakahar Zaman was the highest run-scorer for the team as he made 62 runs, Babar Azam chipped in with 48 and Imad Wasim made 46 runs. The match was interrupted due to rain and by the end of the game, the Men in Green had made 212 runs for the loss of six wickets. With this, the Men in Blue maintained a 7-0 record against Pakistan in the World Cup.