The much awaited Pakistan Super League 2022 anthem 'Agay Dekh' was released ahead of the upcoming season. The PSL 2022 anthem features Atif Aslam, Aima Baig & Abdullah Siddiqui. The PSL 2022, which is the seventh edition of the tournament, will begin from January 27 onwards. Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get PSL 7 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

The wait is over. Presenting to you the official #HBLPSL7 anthem. “Agay Dekh” featuring Atif Aslam, Aima Baig and Abdullah Siddiqui. Watch full video: https://t.co/zugtoHjpu6 #LevelHai l #AgayDekh — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)