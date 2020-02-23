Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of LQ vs IU on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Dawid Malan of Islamabad United (Photo Credits: @dmalan29/Twitter)

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United face-off in the seventh match of Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020). This is Lahore Qalandars’ second match while Islamabad United have already featured in two matches. Lahore are currently placed last on the PSL 2020 points table and would love to open their account. Meanwhile, fans searching for free live streaming details of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United in PSL 5, can scroll down below. Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for LAH vs ISL Clash in PSL Season 5.

Islamabad United after losing to Quetta Gladiators registered their first win of the season against Multan Sultans. The Shadab Khan-led side will be looking for their second consecutive win. Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, are winless so far.

When to Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The seventh match of PSL 2020 will take place between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. The match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 23, 2020 (Sunday) and will start at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM local time. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Get PSL T20 Free Live Telecast As per IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

DSport holds the broadcast rights of PSL 2020 in India. So, the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match will be available live on DSport. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch PSL 2020 match between Gladiators and Kings live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020 Match?

For live online streaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2020 match, fans will have to access cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fan fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.

In the last five encounters between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, the former have lost three matches. Last season, Islamabad United defeated Lahore Qalandars on both the occasions.