St John's (Antigua), July 19: West Indies top-order batter and veteran limited-overs specialist Lendl Simmons on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect, with his sports agency '124notout' posting a lengthy message on social media. The talented batter finished his career with a total of 3,763 runs for West Indies from 144 matches over all three formats. The 37-year-old Simmons played five Tests, 68 ODIs and an equal number of T20Is. West Indies Cricketer Lendl Simmons Announces Retirement from International Cricket.

Simmons is best known for his exploits in ODI cricket having made two centuries and 16 half-centuries for the Caribbean side. The announcement comes less than 24 hours after fellow West Indies international Denesh Ramdin called time on his international career. Simmons' highest ODI score of 122 came against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2011, but in recent times the 37-year-old has exclusively been seen at T20I level for West Indies. Simmons helped the West Indies claim the 2016 T20 World Cup in India with his superb unbeaten half-century against the hosts in the semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium one of the highlights of his career.

His unbeaten 82 that day was only bettered at international T20I level by the unbeaten 91 he made against Ireland at Basseterre almost four years later, with Simmons' last appearance for West Indies coming against South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Dubai last year, according to ICC. Simmons has indicated that he will continue to play domestic T20 tournaments, with the right-hander having previously won two IPL titles with the Mumbai Indians last decade. "Thank you king, but you are not out. We have seen many talented cricketers in our lifetime, but not many as naturally gifted with the bat as you, Lendl Simmons @simmo54. No practice required. You simply walk on the field and it is a party," said 124notout on Instagram. Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 3: Hosts Take 333-Run Lead Despite Mohammad Nawaz's Five-Wicket Haul.

On Friday last, you announced your retirement from international cricket via an official letter to the West Indies cricket board. As your agency, we take this opportunity to salute you king. You are arguably the most underestimated international cricketer in the West Indies. To date, you hold the record for the most runs in CPL (Caribbean Premier League . If anything, you are more talented today than the day you played your first match for the West Indies. "For that reason, we will accept your retirement announcement as a resignation and we will turn this into a "refirement". Together we are about to embark on your second act. Ladies and gentlemen, Lendl Simmons is a free agent, and we are ready to do business with the franchise world. Let's go@124NotOut," his agency added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2022 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).