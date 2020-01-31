Live Cricket Streaming of Australia Women vs England Women 2nd T20I 2020, Tri-Series Match on SonyLiv: Watch Free Live Telecast of AUS W vs ENG W on TV and Online

Australia Women National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter / Cricket Australia)

Australia Women will square off against England Women in the 2nd T20I match of Women's Tri-Series on February 1, 2020. The on-going Women's T20I Series 2020 has started from January 31 and it will end on February 12, 2020. The other participant of this tournament is India Women team which defeated England Women side in their opening game. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for live cricket streaming of AUS W vs ENG W in Women's T20I Tri-series 2020. We will help you with live telecast details on Sony Liv and other media platform along with match timings. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Trophy Unveiled by Bollywood Star Kareena Kapoor in Melbourne, Have a Look.

England Women team led by Heather Knight was unable to defend the target of 148 runs against India Women side. The skipper Knight scored a half-century in that game where she made 67 runs from 44 balls, unfortunately, the knock went in vain, as her side ended on losing side. India Women side under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur easily won the match in 19.3 overs with 5 wickets in hand.

Australia W vs England W 2nd T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Schedule (Match Time and Date)

Australia Women will lock horns with England Women in the second T20I match of the T20I Tri-Series on February 1 (Saturday). The AUS W vs ENG W T20I match will take place at Manuka Oval in Canberra. The Women’s T20I match between Australia W and England W will start at 08:30 am as per IST and 2:00 pm as per the local time.

Australia W vs England W 2nd T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Live Telecast in India

Good news for fans is that the on-going T20I Tri-series is being telecast live in India as well. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) also known as Sony Sports have the official broadcast rights of the series. Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide the live telecast of Australia Women vs England Women’s 2nd T20I match.

Australia W vs England W 2nd T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming Online

With Sony Sports holding the broadcast rights, its OTP platform SonyLiv will provide the live streaming online in India. Fans can log onto SonyLiv mobile app or official website to watch the live streaming of AUS W vs ENG W 2nd T20I match online.

Australia Women team led by Meg Lanning will look forward to starting the tournament on winning note. However, the England Women team after facing defeat in the previous game will leave no stone unturned to win the upcoming match.