Live Cricket Streaming of Australia Women vs England Women 6th T20I 2020, Tri-Series Match on SonyLiv: Watch Free Live Telecast of AUS W vs ENG W on TV and Online

Australia Women's Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Australian Women's Cricket Team)

The tri-series between India, Australia and England women’s team is reaching its final stages as England and Australia take on each other in the penultimate game of the tournament. The match will be played at the Junction Oval Stadium in Melbourne on February 9, 2020 (Sunday). England are top of the table with four points and Australia are third with two points but a win could see them replace either of the two sides in the finals of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of Australia Women vs England Women 6th T20I match can scroll down below for more details. Women’s T20I Tri-Series in Australia 2020 Points Table Updated: England Go on Top After Win Over India.

The English side have one foot in the finals but a heavy loss in this match could see them lose their spot on the basis of net run rate. Australia, on the other hand, know that a victory almost guarantees them a place in the ultimate showdown on February 12, 2020 (Wednesday). The previous meeting between the two sides was an exciting one as England won the nail-biting encounter in a super-over. Ellyse Perry will once again be the most important player for the hosts as she took four wickets and scored 49 runs in their last win in the series. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Schedule Time Table in IST For Free PDF Download.

Australia W vs England W 6th T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Schedule (Match Time and Date)

Australia Women vs England Women match 6 of the T20I Tri-Series on February 08, 2020 (Sunday). The AUS W vs ENG W T20I match will take place at Junction Oval in Melbourne. The Women’s T20I match will start at 06:10 am as per IST and 11:40 am as per the local time.

Australia W vs England W 6th T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Live Telecast in India

AUS W vs ENG W match in T20I Tri-series will be telecast live in India as well. Sony Pictures Sports Network also known as Sony Sports have the official broadcast rights of the series. Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide the live telecast of Australia vs England Women’s T20I match.

Australia W vs England W 6th T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming Online

With Sony Sports holding the broadcast rights, its OTP platform SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of Australia vs England Women’s T20I clash in India. Fans can log onto SonyLiv mobile app or official website to watch the live streaming of AUS vs ENG women’s T20I match online.