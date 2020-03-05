Live Cricket Streaming of Australia Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of AUS W vs SA W on TV and Online

Australia Women vs South Africa Women (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa are facing hosts Australia in the 2nd semi-final clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The match will be played on March 5 (Thursday) at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. The Dane van Niekerk-led side has been unbeaten in the ongoing tournament and will step into the forthcoming match with great confidence. However, they are up against the four-time World T20 Champions and defeating them will not be an easy job. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to check the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of AUS W vs SA W semi-final match. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Semi-Finals Schedule.

Meg Lanning and Co might be the most successful side of the showpiece tournament. However, they will step in to the next match without the services of their star all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who sustained a hip injury early in the tournament. Nevertheless, the opening pair of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney have shown some great form in the tournament and are expected to do well here too.

On the other hand, opener Lizelle has been the stand out performer for the Proteas side and will want to deliver in the high voltage match too. Other than her, skipper Van Niekerk has also showcased her all-around blitzes and will be critical to his side's success.

Australia W vs South Africa W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, Semi-Final 2, Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The 2nd semi-final match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on March 5, 2020 (Thursday). The match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm (IST) and 07:00 pm local time.

Australia W vs South Africa W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, Semi-Final 2, Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020 and will be showcasing all 48 matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels to catch the live action of Australia Women vs South Africa Women match in the second semi-final.

Australia W vs South Africa W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, Semi-Final 2, Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star India, will provide viewers with the live streaming option to catch ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2020. Fans can catch the live action AUS W vs SA W match on the app as well as the website of Hotstar.

There is a slight scare of rain in the match as showers are expected in Sydney at the night time. So, one could expect the match to get shorten. Also, the spinners have a great record at the SCG. However, a bit of drizzle or rain can really bring the pacers into the play a lot more.