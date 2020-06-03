Live Cricket Streaming of Finnish Premier League T20 2020, Bengal Tigers CC vs Empire CC: Get Free Telecast Details of BTC vs ECC With Match Time in India (IST) Online

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bengal Tigers CC will face Empire CC in the third match of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020. The encounter will be played on Wednesday (June 3, 2020) at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. Both the sides will be playing their first game in the tournament and will aim to get off to a winning start. The track has equally favoured both batsmen and bowlers in the first two games and is expected to behave the same way in the forthcoming encounter. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of BTC vs ECC match. Finnish Premier League T20 2020 Schedule: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings and Time Table in IST of the Cricket Tournament.

A total of eight teams will participate across 60 matches in the ongoing tournament. At the end of league stages, the top two sides will lock horns in Qualifier 1 for a direct place in the finals while third and fourth-placed will battle it out in Eliminator. The winner of Eliminator will meet the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier to seal a berth in the finals. So, a lot of great cricket action is certainly set on the cards. Now, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the game.

When to Watch Bengal Tigers CC vs Empire CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Bengal Tigers CC vs Empire CC clash in the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will take place at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava on June 1, 2020 (Monday). The match is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 6:00 pm (local time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengal Tigers CC vs Empire CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there is no broadcaster available for Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of Bengal Tigers CC vs Empire CC match on their television sets. Nevertheless, they can still watch the game through online streaming.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Bengal Tigers CC vs Empire CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020?

In order to enjoy the live streaming of Helsinki Cricket Club vs Vantaa Cricket Club match, fans need to visit the FanCode page. They can enjoy the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the FanCode website.

Squads:

Bengal Tigers Cricket Club: Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Sowgat Kundu, Tushar Sarker, Mazidul Islam, Mehran Amin, Habib Al-Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam, Tonmoy Saha, Mohammad Rony, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Shahrukh Ali

Empire Cricket Club: Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Zeerak Ijaz, Muhammad Imran, Richard Savage, Chandra Sekhar, Vanraj Padhaal, Hemanathan Kumar, Amjad Sher, Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Hyde Hytti, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Jo Hadley, Raghavendra Sathyanarayan