Live Cricket Streaming of Finnish Premier League T20 2020, Greater Helsinki CC vs Vantaa CC: Get Free Telecast Details of GHC vs VCC With Match Time in India (IST) Online

Greater Helsinki CC will take on Vantaa CC in match 14 of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020. GHC vs VCC match will be played at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on June 17, 2020 (Wednesday). Both teams have similar points after three games into the season but a significant difference in net run-rate sees them occupy opposite ends of the points table. Fans searching for live streaming details of Greater Helsinki CC vs Vantaa CC can scroll down below.

Greater Helsinki are fourth in the team standings with two points and have just one of their three games so far. Ghulfam Nazir is their leading scorer with 101 runs with a best of 50 not out. Meanwhile, Vantaa CC also have one victory in three matches, but a dismal NRR sees them at the bottom of the points table. Chanaka Jayasinghe is their top scorer with 47 runs.

When to Watch Greater Helsinki CC vs Vantaa CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Greater Helsinki CC vs Vantaa CC clash in the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will take place at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on June 17, 2020 (Wednesday). The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 05:30 pm (local time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Greater Helsinki CC vs Vantaa CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcaster available for Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of Greater Helsinki CC vs Vantaa CC match on their television sets. Nevertheless, they can still watch the game through online streaming.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Greater Helsinki CC vs Vantaa CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020?

In order to enjoy the live streaming of Greater Helsinki CC vs Vantaa Cricket Club match, fans need to visit the FanCode page. They can enjoy the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the FanCode website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).