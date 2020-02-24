Live Cricket Streaming of India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND W vs BAN W on TV and Online

Jemimah Rodriguez and Smriti Mandhana (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India Women team will lock horns with Bangladesh Women in ICC Women's T20 World Cup match no 6 of Group A. The game will be held on February 24, 2020, at W.A.C.A Ground in Perth. The Women's T20 World Cup has started from February 21, 2020, and it will end on March 8, 2020. This will be the first game for Bangladesh Women's team in ICC Women's T20 CWC 2020. India Women team defeated Australia Women team by 17 runs in the opening game of the on-going tournament. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free online live cricket streaming of IND W vs BAN W T20I match on Hotstar, Star Sports and other platforms. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Time Table & Schedule in IST for Free PDF Download Online: Check Fixture Dates, Match Timings, Venue Details of Twenty20 CWC in Australia.

India Women Cricket team posted a total of 132/4 in 20 overs, in reply Australia Women team made only 115 runs. Indian women's team bowler Poonam Yadav was adjudged Man of the Match for her figures of 4/19 in four overs. Deepti Sharma also played a crucial unbeaten knock of 49 runs from 46 balls. India women's team is indeed a confident side in the upcoming game, now let us have a look at the streaming details.

India W vs Bangladesh W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match 6 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India Women's vs Bangladesh Women's match in Group A will start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 07:00 pm local time. The match will be played on February 24, 2020 (Monday) at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table Updated.

India W vs Bangladesh W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match 5 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020 and will bring the live coverage of all 48 matches. So, fans can watch the free live telecast of India Women's vs Bangladesh Women's match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.

India W vs Bangladesh W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match 5 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star India, will provide viewers with the live streaming option to catch ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020. Fans can follow the live action of India Women's vs Bangladesh Women's match on the app as well as the website of Hotstar.

A total number of 10 teams have participated in ICC Women's T20 CWC 2020 which are divided into two groups. New Zealand Women's team currently leads Group A, while the West Indies Women's team top Group B as of now. We can expect a bouncier surface at Perth, however, there will also be something for spinners and both sides possess good spin bowling attack.