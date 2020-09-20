Lahore [Pakistan], September 20 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday informed that a total of 125 players and support personnel belonging to six Cricket Association Second XI squads were tested for COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming National T20 Cup.

"They will undergo their second tests on September 21 under the supervision of the PCB medical team at their respective central stations, which are Lahore's Hotel PC for Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern and Southern Punjab, and Muridke Country Club for Balochistan and Sindh," PCB said in a release.

On Thursday, 103 players and support personnel belonging to six Cricket Association First XI squads were tested for COVID-19.

Cricketers, who travelled to England with the men's national cricket team, are required to submit the results of their first COVID-19 tests on September 22 to the PCB Medical and Sports Sciences Department. (ANI)

